Victories for tennis teams in county league

In the Slazenger Lincolnshire Autumn Seniors League there were good wins for Boston Tennis Club teams.

Both the men’s and the ladies’ Thirds had victories at the weekend.

The men’s team avoided the heavy rain on Saturday morning to play Grimsby Seconds, and the team of Chris Cook, John Gibson, David Makins and Andy Clamp won 6-2 to gain a very good result.

The ladies’ Thirds, playing on Sunday, came successfully through a tight first round to win against Tealby Seconds, with the loss of only one set.

The team was Hilary Calvert, Sharron Thorogood, Helen Cook and Denise Priestley.

The Boston and District Winter League is underway and matches were played on Sunday morning.

Boston A were away at Horncastle and the team of Connall Newton, Joe Parla, Max Jones and Reece Anderson-Doherty missed out 3-5.

The week before, away at Billinghay, Boston A’s George Wookey, Joe Parla, Tom Mecklenburgh and Max Jones missed out 1-3.

Boston B team had a tough match against Boston C, registering their second loss of the winter.

Boston B had Andy Clamp, Terry Mastin, Robert Bonser and Akhtar Pavaiz in action whilst the victorious Boston C team included Ryan Frankish, Tom Cozens, James Newton and Anthony Hulley.

The Boston E team missed out to Woodhall Spa in a hard-fought match for Robert Griffiths, Richard Tupper, Russell Warby and Daniel King while Boston D team had a rest week.

In the Slazenger Lincolnshire Winter Indoor Mini Leagues it was the turn of the 10 and unders on Saturday.

The Boston A green team played Boston C, with Boston A winning 2-1.

James Gedney and William Pettitt represented the A, with Poppy Gibbons and Yasmin Everitt making up the C team.

The C side had a second match against a strong Deeping team, losing out 0-3.