Walker is the golf club champion

Calum Walker came out on top as Boston Golf Club held their Club Championship.

He finished first overall with a score of 150, pipping J. Hodgson into second place.

This means he also took home the Killick Trophy for the best gross.

Josh Payne, who also finished as the top junior, was third. The nett category was won by Alan Potter, who also came out on top in the Rabbits category.

Results: Gross: 1 C. Walker 150, 2 J. Hodgson 155, 3 J. Payne-156. Nett: 1 A. Potter 137, 2 T. Sims 140, 3 G. Tyler 141. Juniors: 1 J. Payne 146, 2 K. Williamson 152, 3 F. Fairman 153. Rabbits: 1 A. Potter 137, 2 T. Sims 140, 3 P.L. Keal 148. Seniors: 1 T. Sims 140, 2 G. Tyler 141, 3 S. Hodgson 148. Killick Trophy: 1 C. Walker 71. Sunday Best Nett: R. Lenton 68.