Wallhead retains her Granny Trophy

Teams from Boston Golf Club’s ladies’ section travelled to Tydd St Giles to compete in an Am-Am competition.

Kirton Holme’s Katie Prrice teamed up with Boston GC’s Yvonne Shaffarczyk, Ruth Simpson and Ann Hodgson and claimed third place.

Ruth Simpson, Katie Price, Ann Hodgson and Yvonne Shaffarczyk.

Boston were hosts for a mixed match against Seacroft, where eight teams battled it out, only for the match to be halved.

A total of 26 ladies played for the June Frankish Granny Trophy, in a full handicap stableford.

The trophy was won by Anne Wallhead with 33 points, seeing her retaining her title from the previous year.

In second was Joan Young on a countback with 31 points, pushing Jean Markham into third.

An extra stableford for those not eligible to claim the Granny Trophy was won by Ruth Simpson with 36 points.

Ann Gullick was a close second with 35 points.

A nine hole stableford was won by Ruth Street with 10 points.

Boston’s Ladies’ South Lincs League team won 2.5-1.5 at Torksey.