Roy Wells came out on top as 36 anglers took part on the Jim Smith Memorial match at Westwood Lakes.

The over 50s event was held on Skylark Lake in wet and cold conditions .

Results: 1 Roy Wells (Westwood Lakes) peg 19, 99lbs 2oz; 2 Brian Thompson (Westwood Lakes) peg 23, 85lbs 12oz; 3 Graham Hall peg 3, 66lbs 14oz; 4 Rick Tweddell (Bait-tech/Westwood Lakes) peg 38, 66lbs 8oz; 5 Paul Taylor (Westwood Lakes) peg 3, 65lbs 8oz.