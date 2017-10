Westwood Lakes memorial match raises £750 in Liam’s name

Westwood Lakes’ Liam Wilson Memorial Match saw 60 anglers turn out to compete.

Skylark , Falcon and Kestrel lakes were all in use as £750 was raised for charity.

On Skylark, Paul Oglesbee took the win, with Mick Stamp successful on Falcon. Paul Harsley was top rod on Kestrel.

Results: Skylark Lake - 1 Paul Oglesbee (Westwood Lakes) peg 14, 179lb 12oz; 2 Paul Clay (Wyberton Social Club) peg 8, 143lb 0oz; 3 Adam Swain (Dynamite Baits)peg 2, 109lb 0oz; Falcon Lake - 1 Mick stamp (Preston/Sonu baits) peg 7, 179lb 12oz; 2 Janusz Kedzierski (Westwood Lakes) peg 13, 142lb 0oz; 3 Martin Kirk (Weswtood Lakes) peg 2, 127lb 12oz; Kestrel - 1 Paul Harsley (Burt Baits/Tri-cast) peg 28, 134lb 12oz; 2 Steve Winters (Marukyu) peg 8, 125lb 4oz; 3 Rick Tweddle (Westwood Lakes) peg 24, 99lb 12oz.

Next year’s event will be held on September 23.