Wheelers steel! Cyclists get stuck in ready for classic challenge

Boston Wheelers held their Club Distance Challenge, which is open to members and non-members.

This consisted of loops of the route taken in by the upcoming DBMCC 300-mile challenge, which is being held in June.

Riders were challenged to ride as far as they could.

Seventeen started and finished and an amazing five of those riders managed their first 100-mile ride.

Jack Holgate, Darren Smith, Helen Bartholomew, Sully Dani, Matt Sands, Stuart Bartholomew and Alastair Gallacher all clocked up the miles.

For further information about the DBMCC challenge visit https://www.justgiving.com/companyteams/DBMCC.

Good Friday saw a group of 11 set out from the Hammer and Pincers to Donington for hot cross buns before completing a 28-mile route home.

This ride was done on vintage pre-1987 steel cycles in custom retro jerseys as training for the Eroica Britannia festival later in the year, where a team will complete a ride as team Boston Steel Wheelers.