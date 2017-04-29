Will goes so close

Frithville’s Will Wright enjoyed a successful day with his Lincolnshire under 15 hockey team at the Eastern Inter Counties Regional finals at Taverham, Norwich, on Sunday.

The team played high tempo games against Bedfordshire, Essex, Suffolk, Norfolk, Hertfordshire and Cambridgeshire.

Having beaten Beds, Suffolk, and Essex, the team drew with Hertfordshire and only a last-second goal from Norfolk (to draw this match) prevented Lincolnshire from winning the tournament.

Will is currently training with the England hockey Nottingham Performance Centre.