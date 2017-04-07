Wilson back on his feet and in paddock

Ben Wilson has joined Gearlink Kawasaki as rider coach.

The Kirton rider has been out of action since injuring his leg at the North West 200 last May.

Following the removal of the external fixator from his injured right leg, Wilson (pictured) is now back on his feet, albeit with the assistance of crutches, and has re-joined the team at Gearlink Kawasaki.

He has gone through multiple operations to repair the damage to his very badly broken right femur and is itching to get back to work with the team he has spent many years racing with.

He began his new job at the first round of the British Superbike championship at Donington at the weekend and was working with James Westmoreland, Benjamin Currie and Andrew Irwin with data set-up, also passing on his extensive knowledge after riding both the Supersport and Superbike machines for the team in the past.

He said: “It’s really good to be back in the paddock again this season but it wasn’t in the way that I was hoping.

“Michael and Norma (de Bidaph) helped me so much last year from the moment I was injured all the way through until now, I wanted to give something back to show how grateful I am for their continued support.

“It is great to be working with the Gearlink Kawasaki team again and help Michael push the riders forward to achieve some strong results.”