Wilson takes on the Highland terrain

Paul Wilson swapped the flat lands of Boston for the Scottish Highlands last Saturday as he ran the Glencoe 25k trail run.

He finished in a very commendable 16th place out of a field of 266 runners in a time of 2:46.57.

Paul represents Skegness and District RC.

Fellow Boston member Mark Sands (pictured) had a good run in the final Bolingbroke Breaker last Wednesday evening.

The 10k race goes around the hills of Old Bolingbroke.

A total of 102 runners lined up outside the Black Horse pub for the challenging route, in which William Strangeway (Lincoln Wellington) broke the course record with a time of 34.05.

Hot on his heels was Mark, less than 30 seconds behind (34.33).