Witt wins two county tennis titles

The Slazenger Lincolnshire Junior County Closed Tennis Championships were held at Boston Tennis Club last week.

Glorious sunshine greeted the competitors on the first day of competition, and the finals day was also accompanied by sunshine.

Boston juniors featured at this stage of the tournament.

The finals commenced with the 14 and under boys’ singles between Boston’s Matthew Gedney and Louth’s Ryan Scaman.

The winner was Matthew, who came through a very tough tie-break first set to win in two.

The 12 and under girls’ champion is Alice Gamman and Isabel Wookey is the runner up.

In the older age groups, Marcus Witt won both the 16s and 18s, defeating Lucas East and Matthew Gedney respectively.

Boston’s Lucy Hull was in the under 18s final against Grantham’s Philippa Bourne and, on this occasion, it was Philippa who had the edge and Lucy was runner-up.

In the mini tennis events Boston’s Ben Rudkin was the winner and Reuben Herridge the runner-up.

Whilst Ben was also runner-up in the older age group, the orange section.

Sophie Munks was the girls’ nine and under runner-up.

The final day was brought to an end by three doubles matches in which Boston players featured.

The 14 and unders was won by William Cheer and Hugo Hunt, the 18s girls’ doubles final was won by Lucy Hull and Philippa Bourne against Anna Maria Broskov Larsen and Alice Gamman.

Matthew Gedney partnered Ryan Scaman to win the under 18 doubles against Marcus Witt and Bradley Bullas.

After the conclusion of that doubles the presentations of the trophies were made to the winners and runners-up.

Congratulations were given to all those youngsters who won events in the championships as well as to all the players who participated.

For the first time, a tennis team challenge was also held at the tournament involving five teams of four players from clubs around Lincolnshire.

It was a great addition to the proceedings and was won by Eastgate.

From Boston there were two teams involving Emily Cooper, Jorja Pick, Bethany Hayes and Florence Wookey and in the other Ethan Capps, Milly Roberts, George Halgarth and Scarlett Gray.