Woods quartet claim scramble win

A total of 21 teams of four entered the Boston Ladies Summer Texas Scramble last Wednesday.

The team of J. Wilson, C. Stothard, K. Bullimore and J. Machin (Belton Woods) scored nett 63 to win on countback.

In second were Blankney’s S. Jamieson, R. Czajkowski, M. Muir and J. Palmer.

The quartet of R. Simpson, K. Hall- Jones, K. Price and P. Kidby - from Boston, Woodhall and Kirton Holme - also recorded nett 63.

In fourth were P. Coleman, L. Fletcher, L Ginty and S. Dearie (Woodhall) with nett 65.3.

The best visitors, not in main prizes, were E. Wall, A.Kiddell, J. Gill and D. Hemeter (nett 66.4).

Nearest Pin on the fifth (members) was Ann Gullick and Nearest Pin on the 14th (visitors) was A. Edwards (Thorney Lakes).

Pictured is Boston Lady Captain Kath Yates with the winning team.