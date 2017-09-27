World leader! Biathlete Swain ranked number one in the world

Biathlete Will Swain is celebrating after discovering he is ranked world number one in his age category.

The Boston Grammar School pupil is currently top points scorer with 612.

Fellow Great Britain representatives Joseph Jakubait (605) and James Wilton (603) sit directly behind him in the rankings, with Spain’s Manual Hernandez (603) in joint third in the 17 an under category.

Will, 17, became a national biathlon (running and swimming) champion in 2014 and also competes in tetrathlon.