Wrestling returns to Boston

Wrestling will return to Boston on Sunday night.

Home-town hero Dale Broughton (pictured) will be among the names on the bill as Norwish-based WAW Wrestling bring their promotion back to the town.

This event will be held at the Peter paine Performance Centre, Rosebery Avenue, beginning at 6.30pm.

Five-time world champion Roy Knight and Ricky Knight Jnr are also among those competing.

Tickets cost £10 each or £35 for a family of four.

They can be booked by calling 07540 249 670 or bought at Rumblin Tums Cafe, Fish Hill, Boston.