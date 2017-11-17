Wrestling returns to Boston

Wrestling will return to Boston on Sunday night.
Home-town hero Dale Broughton (pictured) will be among the names on the bill as Norwish-based WAW Wrestling bring their promotion back to the town.
This event will be held at the Peter paine Performance Centre, Rosebery Avenue, beginning at 6.30pm.
Five-time world champion Roy Knight and Ricky Knight Jnr are also among those competing.
Tickets cost £10 each or £35 for a family of four.
They can be booked by calling 07540 249 670 or bought at Rumblin Tums Cafe, Fish Hill, Boston.
