Wrisdale in fine form

Boston golfer Jordan Wrisdale has been enjoying a good run of form on the PGA EuroPro Tour.
He recently finished joint-eighth at the Dawson and Sanderson Classic at Longhirst Hall.
This followed on from other successes, where he has finished 13th at the GRENKE Championship, Cumberwell Park, joint-seventh at the PDC Golf CHampionship, Studley Wood and joint-sixth at the Eagle Orchid Scottish Masters in Montrose.
Almost Done!
Registering with Boston Standard means you're ok with our terms and conditions.