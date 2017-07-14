Search

Wrisdale in fine form

Boston golfer Jordan Wrisdale has been enjoying a good run of form on the PGA EuroPro Tour.

He recently finished joint-eighth at the Dawson and Sanderson Classic at Longhirst Hall.

This followed on from other successes, where he has finished 13th at the GRENKE Championship, Cumberwell Park, joint-seventh at the PDC Golf CHampionship, Studley Wood and joint-sixth at the Eagle Orchid Scottish Masters in Montrose.