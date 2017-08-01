Young birds released

The young bird racing season opened for pigeon fanciers on Saturday when members of Boston Central Flying Club were competing from Bubwith (70 miles).

The winner was Keith Kirkman.

Results: 1 A. and K. Kirkman 1322, 2 and 3 K. Ward 1318 and 1317, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11 Upsall and Grandson 1315, 1312, 1288.461, 1288.232, 1281.1581 (3) and 1280, 12 A. and K. Kirkman 1273.

The old bird season ended with a testing 400-mile race from Thurso, when Upsall and Grandson timed the only bird on the day of liberation in the club.

Results: 1 Upsall and Grandson 823, 2 K. Ward 560, 3 Upsall and Grandson 557, 4 K. Ward 539, 5 G. and C. Edwards 520, 6 A. Cooley 512, 7 Frost and Spooner 499, 8 K. Ward 488, 9 Frost and Spooner 477.