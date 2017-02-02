Young fighters gain experience in March ring

Boston ABC fighters Harry Britton and Kian Penn were in action at March this weekend.

Britton, in his first proper contest, faced Rocky Curtis of Ernie’s ABC.

Curtis was considerably taller than his opponent, but Britton showed great technical ability and his footwork was excellent.

Having to box inside, it was inevitable he was going to get caught with the long lead from Curtis.

Both boxers showed great boxing skills.

Curtis was throwing accurate leads and his double combinations were catching Britton as he pushed forward.

The final round saw Britton push for the win and was equal to his opponent, but a split decision went in favour of Curtis.

There were no complaints from the Boston camp.

Penn faced T. Taylor of The Ring ABC in a one-sided contest.

Penn put in an excellent effort, but lost on a unanimous decision to the talanted Taylor.