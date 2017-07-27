Young Wheelers go the distance

Members opf Boston Wheelers’ youth set-up decided to emulate their senior club teammates.

Last month a handful of cyclists completed the Dave Booth Memorial Ride, which saw them cover up to 300 miles in a 24-hour period in aid of The Brain Tumour Charity.

This inspired the Junior Team Green members to complete 300 miles in an hour.

With help from the Princess Royal Sports Arena, 24 members aged from six to 15 set out on the track on a very windy and blustery day.

By halfway it was touch and go whether the total would be achieved, but the groups set a negative split and went flying past the target with time to spare, eventually combining to complete a distance of 315 miles in the hour.

On Saturday, the youngsters handed over a cheque for more than £700 to the Brain Tumour Charity.