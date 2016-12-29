Youngsters are right on course

The first of this season’s Junior Cross Country events was held in splendid bright, sunny weather on a new course in Punchbowl Lane last Saturday.

The routes, over pasture, provided a challenge to all competitors in the Boston and District AC-organised event.

In the year one and year two race over one small lap of approximately 650m, Toby Maude ran strongly into the finish to take first place in 2 mins 32 secs.

Just five seconds behind and runner-up was Lea Frick (BADAC) with Alayna Buswell (BADAC) third, clocking 2 mins 50 secs.

The 2,300m combined challenge for runners in years three, four, five and six was a close encounter with three youngsters contesting the lead over the initial stages.

Jessica Frick (BADAC) was the overall race winner, running confidently throughout to record 12 mins 04 secs and take first position in the years three and four age group.

In third place overall and claiming second in the younger age group was Rhys Buswell (BADAC), who finished in 12 mins 16 secs ahead of third-placed Oliver Gilbert (Bicker School), who was fifth overall in a time of 12 mins 31 secs.

The youngest runner in the field, seven-year-old Leon Holden (BADAC) recorded 13 mins 32 secs in fourth position in the year three and four results.

In the older age group competition for runners in years five and six, James Burrell (Bicker School) finished the race second overall in 12 mins 11 secs.

Thomas Beck (Bicker School) recorded 12 mins 30 secs to claim second place with Alex Frick (BADAC) third, clocking 12 mins 34 secs.

Leo Pool (BADAC) was fourth in 12 mins 50 secs.