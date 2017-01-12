Youngsters make their point with sportshall win

The first Junior Sportshall Athletics competition of 2017 at Boston and District AC’s B-Hive home produced a remarkably close contest.

Just one point separated the top two teams after an action-packed programme of 33 running, jumping and throwing events.

Yearroes, captained by Georgia Ward, accumulated 146 points with Lightning Bolts, led by Lyle Burrell-Kenny, on 145 points.

In third were Alex Frick’s Cheetahs on 133 points.

For Yearroes, at under 13 level, Max Aslin (Sleaford Striders) won both the one-lap race in 11.8 secs and the two-lap race in 22.1 secs.

Over three laps he recorded 34.5 secs for second place.

At under 11 level, Yearroes representative Jessica Frick won both the two-lap (24.3 secs) and three-lap races (38.9 secs) and claimed second place points in the one-lap event (13.0 secs).

Megan Reid won the under 11 one-lap race (12.8 secs) and finished second in the three laps (39.7 secs) and third in the two laps (25.0 secs).

Georgia Ward was fourth in the three laps (40.0 secs) and fifth over both one and two laps (13.5 secs, 40.0 secs).

In the same age group, Rhys Buswell was fourth in the one-lap event (13.4 secs) and fifth in the three-lap race (41.2 secs).

Under nine Issy Reid was third in all three track races, crossing the finish line in 14.0 secs, 27.2 secs and 44.1 secs for the one, two and three-lap events to contribute valuable points to team Yearroes total.

The youngest member of the team, five-year-old Alayna Buswell, produced a series of determined performances, finishing third in all three under seven track competitions and recording 16.1 secs, 32.5 secs and 51.1 secs.

In field events, Max Aslin won the under 13 standing triple jump (5.10m) and the vertical jump (49cm.

He also finished joint first in the speed bounce (71).

Megan Reid’s best standing triple jump effort measured 4.70m and earned maximum points for Yearroes, and she added second place points in vertical jump (37cm).

in the under 11 section, Jessica Frick was second in the under 11 speed bounce with 65.

She cleared 4.15m in standing triple jump and 1.50m in standing long jump, adding fourth-place points.

Georgia Ward was third in vertical jump (33cms) and fourth in the chest push with a distance of 3.75m.

Rhys Buswell scored 52 in the speed bounce and cleared 1.35m in standing long jump.

In the under nine age group, Issy Reid won the vertical jump with a leap of 33cms, and the standing triple jump with 3.65m.

Issy also finished second in both speed bounce (56) and chest push 3.50m.

Alayna Buswell scored 22 in the under sevens speed bounce and cleared 2.00m in the standing triple jump.

The combined efforts of the whole team gave the Yearroes first place in the 6xone-lap relay race at the end of the programme.

For runners-up Lightning Bolts, Ellie Booth (Sleaford Striders) achieved 36cms in the under 13 vertical jump and a total of 54 in the speed bounce.

Matthew Lewis won the standing long jump (1.95m) and finished third in chest push with 5.00m.

Team captain Lyle Burrell-Kenny won the under 11 speed bounce with a score of 69, the standing long jump with a clearance of 1.75m, chest push with a distance of 4.00m and the vertical jump with a height of 38cm.

In the under nine section, Jack Clarke-Atkins won the speed bounce with a score of 60, the chest push with 3.75m and finished second in standing long jump (1.25m) and standing triple jump (3.55m).

Lea Frick leapt 24cm in vertical jump and scored a total of 26 in speed bounce.

In the under sevens, Leon Houlden won all the field events, achieving 38 in speed bounce, 27cm in vertical jump, 3.15m in standing triple jump and 2.50m in the chest push.

Lightning Bolt team members made an impact on the track with Matthew Lewis finishing second in the one-lap race (12.1 secs) and third in both the two and three-lap races.

Ellie Booth contributed points in all running events.

Lylle Burrell-Kenny won the under 11 two-lap event in a time of 24.8 secs and finished second in both the one-lap (13.2 secs) and the three-lap (9.7 secs) races.

Under nine Jack Clare-Atkins was second in all running events, with Leon Houlden taking first place in all three under seven races (15.4 secs, 27.8 secs and 47.6 secs over the one, two and three-lap affairs).

Lightning Bolts crossed the finish line second at the end of the six-lap relay.

In the under 13 events, Cheetahs’ Holly Aslin (Sleaford Striders) won the chest push with a distance of 5.25m and shared first position in the speed bounce (71) before finishing joint second in the vertical jump with a height of 41cms.

In the same age group, Sophie Henderson (Louth AC) was second in speed bounce with a score of 68, joint second in vertical jump (41cm) and third in standing triple jump and chest push.

In the under 11 category, Jake Adams was runner-up in standing long jump, leaping 1.65m. Alex Frick contributed points through fourth place finishes in standing triple jump and vertical jump.

Under nine Hayden Quantrill was first in standing long jump (1.30m) and finished third in speed bounce and standing triple jump.

Cheetahs’ under seven team representative secured a series of second positions achieving 2.25m in chest push, 25 in speed bounce and 21cm in vertical jump.

On the track, Cheetahs crossed the finish line second at the end of the relay.

Holly Aslin was third in the under 13 one-lap race (12.1 secs), second in the two-lap event (22.2 secs) and winner of the three-lap contest (34.4 secs).

Sophie Henderson was fourth in all three track challenges and under 11 competitors Alex Frick and Jake Adams contributed points in all track competitions.

Hayden Quantrill won all three under nine track events, recording 13.5 secs for the single lap, 25.6 secs for two laps and 42.0 secs for three laps.

Under seven Cheetah Devan Quantrill achieved a trio of second places, clocking 15.8 secs, 30.5 secs and 50.7 secs respectively.

The Lincolnshire County Sportshall Athletics Championships, for those under 11, 13 and 15 boys and girls will be held at Grantham’s Meres Sports Centre on Saturday, for those who have entered in advance.