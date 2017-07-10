Morris makes a major impact

SLBL Division Two

Belton Park 96, Graves Park 101-2 - Park won by eight wickets.

Graves Park CC have opened up a 24-point lead over Heckington in the South Lincs and Border League Division Two.

A superb bowling display from John Morris helped the team to an eight-wicket victory at Belton Park.

Morris took five victims for the loss of 17 runs as the hosts were dismissed for 96 runs in the 42nd over, no home batsman allowed to reach more than 17 runs.

Adding support with the ball, additional wickets were taken by Steve Clements (2-25) and Jack Ashton (2-30).

Jamie Lawson added a run out.

The Park needed less than 13 overs to hit their winning total of 101.

Ashton was one run shy of his half century when victory was completed, with James Luto unbeaten on 11.

Openers Chris King (22) and Morris added to the win total.

Graves Park will be looking to extend their lead this Saturday when they host Long Sutton.

Match action will begin at 1pm.