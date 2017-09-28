Nesta claims a European title

Three members of Boston’s Evolution Martial Arts Club fought for Great Britain at the WAKO Kickboxing Junior and Cadet European Championships earlier this month.

Talon Chambers, Nesta Baxter and Chelsea Leggatt all took part in the event, held in Skopje, Macedonia, with 17-year-old Nesta claiming a European title.

Nesta is successful.

Nesta also picked up a silver and a bronze whilst Chelsea, 17, claimed a silver.

The championships had more than 1,500 entrants from 37 countries.

The three young Boston kickboxers, with Talon the youngest at just 11, have trained hard all year round and endured a tough training camp ahead of the finals.

For Nesta it was her fifth year representing her country.

Nest Baxter.

Last year she won gold in the team event at the World Championships and an individual bronze.

She won her European title in Skopje in the junior girls’ (16-18 years) -60kg light continuous.

In the final, Nesta fought against Croat Korina Zugan.

Executing the game plan to perfection, Nesta fought brilliantly and, after the three rounds, won the fight by a unanimous decision.

Nesta, Talon and Chelsea.

It was Nesta’s second European title, having won her weight class in 2015 in Spain.

Her silver medal came in the -60kg junior girls’ kick light division, where she lost in the final to Italian Nicole Carassiti.

Nesta picked up her third medal of the championships, a bronze, in points fighting, losing out to world number one Vistenin in an even contest.

Chelsea was fighting in the junior girls’ +70kg category, and she reached the final in the points section.

Up against Elizabet Simonics, as strong opponent from Hungary, in the final, Chelsea fought well, only losing by a narrow margin to earn herself a well deserved silver medal.