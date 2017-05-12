Nesta scoops two golds in Amsterdam

Kickboxer Nesta Baxter has struck gold while on international duty in Milan and Amsterdam.

The 17-year-old member of Evolution Martial Arts won two gold, one silver and five bronze medals on the continent.

Competing at the Point Fighting Cup in Milan, Nesta was up against a series of highly-ranked fighters in the Senior Ladies’ Divisions (19 years+).

In the the -60kg category Nesta scooped bronze, but also claimed revenge for a previous defeat against Italian Roberta Cavallaro along the way.

In Milan, Nesta had been selected to represent Team GB in the Junior Girls’ team event, helping the side to silver.

In the Junior Girls’ -60kg section, Nesta recorded a convincing win against a Greek opponent before having to settle for bronze.

Nesta then turned her attention to representing Team GB at the Yokoso Dutch Open in Amsterdam.

Nesta competed in the Junior Grand Champions section, earning bronze.

In the Light Continuous, Nesta fought in both the -55kg and -60kg categories, winning gold in both.

Nesta then fought in the Point Fighting divisions in both -55kg and -60kg categories, which saw her collect two further bronzes.

Nesta’s next goal is to maintain her spot on the Great Britain Kickboxing Team for the next year and to be selected to defend her European title in Macedonia at the start of September.