New Inn’s super 7

Hill and Clark Property Professionals Boston Winter Dominoes League
Week one results:
Arbor Club Premier Division: Wyberton SC A 3 Wyberton SC B 6, New Inn A 7 SPC Outlaws 2, SPC Cosmos 5 SPC Colts 4, Arbor Club 6 Black Bull 3, Golden Lion A 2 Hammer & Pincers 7, Railway 3 Little Peacock 6.
Chris Cook Print Division One: Robin Hood A 5 Robin Hood B 4, Fairfield Lounge A 1 Fairfield Lounge B 8, Kings Head Freiston A 4 Kings Head Freiston B 5, Pincushion 5 Graves Park 4, Eagle 6 Pilgrim Lounge 3, Bull & Dog 4 New Inn B 5.
