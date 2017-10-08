New season of dominoes

A new season of Boston Winter Dominoes League action is fast approaching.

The competition, again sponsored by property professionals Hill and Clark, is scheduled to get under way on Thursday, October 19.

Due to an adjusted number of team entries, the league committee have agreed that a two-division system will operate for the 2017-2018 season.

This means that regular fixtures will stretch all the way through to late April, avoiding an extended void period between the winter and summer seasons.

Full fixture lists, registration sheets and pairs entry forms will shortly be distributed to all competing pubs and clubs.