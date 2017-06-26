One of the best! Cheer hits unbeaten 160 to move Boston CC out of the bottom two

Lincs ECB Premier

Boston 284-4, Spalding 214-9 - Boston won by 70 runs.

Fayadh Haffejee.

Jon Cheer struck and unbeaten 160 to help lift Boston CC out of of the Lincs ECB Premier’s bottom two.

The in-form batsman notched his total off just 131 balls as he formed a powerful partnership with Fayadh Haffejee, who himself added 76 runs from 74 balls.

After witnessing his side record a 70-run success at fellow strugglers Spalding, Tom Baxter praised Cheer’s innings as one of his finest moments.

“It was fantastic,” said Baxter, after Cheer recorded the highest-ever score in a Lincs ECB Premier game.

“He’s had so many good innings but that has to be up there.

“In terms of timing his innings perfectly and to not give a chance all the way through is incredible.”

Cheer has passed 500 runs for the season and sits second in the batting statistics with three 50s and now, his first hundred.

“He just goes about his business,” added Baxter of the batsman who recorded 20 fours and six sixes on Saturday.

“He scores his runs and you never hear him talk about his innings.

“He’s scored so many runs, year after year, and hasn’t had a bad year.

“Consistency is a huge part of his game.”

Boston made the short trip to Spalding knowing that they were facing a must-win game.

With Boston sitting bottom of the table, they knew a victory would see them climb from there and close the gap on the middle of the table.

The coin came down in favour of Baxter, and he had no hesitation in opting to bat first.

The opening pair of Ricky Lovelace and Tom Poole struggled for runs early on against the accurate bowling of Jonathan Miles and Roy Tilley.

It was Poole who fell first, being bowled by Miles for eight and Boston were 15-2.

Miles struck twice more in his 14 over spell, dismissing Lovelace (bowled) and having Dan Sincuba caught at cover.

After 30 overs, Boston were struggling on 66-3 and looking very unlikely of posting anything more than 180.

“We all know the Jonny and Fayadh partnership is a crucial one,” reflected Baxter.

“They’re our best two batsmen at the moment and have found some good form recently.

“They enjoy batting with each other.”

However, nobody could have expected what happened next.

Cheer and Haffejee took the attack to Spalding and really accelerated Boston’s innings.

“It was as if they were batting on a completely different track,” the skipper continued.

“They made it look so easy. Not just batting, but scoring runs at a super-quick rate.”

The final 20 overs saw Boston score 218 runs and that involved a run-a-ball 76 from Haffejee who managed his fourth half-century of the season, including eight fours and two sixes.

Boston’s total of 284-4 was something that the Mayflower men were have been over the moon about, especially after the first 30 overs.

After the tea interval, Boston knew that containing the Spalding batsmen was key, but early wickets would certainly put Boston in the box seat.

The first wicket fell in the first over, Faisal Javed hitting the ball to Sincuba and wanting a run.

Sincuba’s sharp work saw him dismissed for zero.

A couple of overs later and Scott Elleray broke the off-stump, bowling Warren Nel for six.

Tim Bell’s smart reflexes saw him dismiss Luke Hollingworth caught and bowled and Spalding were reeling on 20-3.

“We were in the box-seat and it couldn’t have gone much better for us really,” said Baxter.

“Fair play to Spalding’s middle-order though.

“They came out and took the game to us.

“They batted very well and at times, did regain control of the innings.”

Baxter entered the attack and dismissed Chris Dring for 20.

It was Miles and Ben Smith who channelled their aggression with the bat to both score 50 and take the game to Boston.

Miles was ran out after Baxter and Paul Deans worked together to run him out for 51.

Dan Milgate came out and continued where Miles had left off, hitting three huge sixes before being run-out by a fantastic direct hit from Baxter.

Baxter picked up the wicket of Smith for 53 and then found two more wickets after a smart catch and stumping from Poole.

Spalding ended their 50 overs on 214-9 and took five points from the game.

Boston, however, took 19 points for their efforts, in a game that had to be won.

The pick of the bowlers was Baxter with 4-46 off his 14 overs.

“I got four wickets but it certainly wasn’t my best day with the ball,”Baxter added.

“Credit has to go to Scott and Tim up top who bowled a really good first spell.

“They were three down before they knew it.

“It was a great effort from the pair.”

Boston’s man of the match could only go to one person.

Cheer was awarded the title for his 160 not out.