Park men closing in on Division Two title

Graves Park have a 51-point advantage at the top of the South Lincs and Border League Division Two.

Martin Hodgson’s side were awarded 20 points this Saturday without even taking to the field as opponents Grantham Fourths were unable to fulfil the fixture.

This leaves the Park men clear of second-placed Heckington and, with four games left to be played, closing in on the title.

On Saturday Graves Park travel to face second-bottom Long Sutton (1pm) looking for decisive points.

Grantham remain bottom of the table having been deducted 10 points.