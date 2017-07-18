Park men on a roll

Graves Park CC will host Freiston, Leake and Leverton Seconds on Saturday - looking to extend their 44-point lead at the top of the South Lincs and Border League Division Two.

Martin Hodgson’s side sit clear of second-placed Heckington following an eight-wicket victory over Long Sutton Seconds at the weekend.

The away side were dismissed for 108 before the Park men responded by reaching 111 for the loss of just two batsmen in the clash at Kirton.

Graves Park are in fine form, having won all eight of their matches.

Freiston Seconds have played two games fewer but sit third-bottom in the standings.