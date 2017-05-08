Park men so close

South Lincs and Border League Cup

Moulton Harrox 229-5, Graves Park 225 - Moulton won by four runs.

Graves Park fell four runs short of Moulton Harrox in the South Lincs and Border League Cup on Saturday.

The hosts posted 229-5, with Andy Goodley (62 not out) and Joseph Broomfield (57) leading the way.

Wickets were taken by Park’s Joe Gilbert (2-37), Jack Ashton (1-49), John Morris (1-44) and Ryan Lawson (1-36).

In response, the Parkmen came within a whisker of their hosts before being dismissed in the 39th over.

Chris King (65), Mitch Griffiths (48), Jamie Lawson (31), Ashton (29) and Liam Maskell (12) hit good knocks to get them so close to victory.