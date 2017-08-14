Park open up big lead

Graves Park CC extended their lead at the top of the South Lincs and Border League to 61 points following Saturday’s 170-run demolition of Long Sutton.

The Park men were focused on victory against the side who sit second-bottom of the tablke, posting 292-4 from their 45 overs.

Graves Park were equally as impressive with the ball at Paradise Park, skittling their opponents for 122.

This leaves them 61 points clear of second-placed Pinchbeck, whom they travel to face on Saturday.

The match begins at 1pm.