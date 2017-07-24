Park top while FLL defeat Spalding

SLBL Division Two

Spalding 3rds 103, Freiston LL 2nds 104-8 - Freiston won by two wickets.

Freiston, Leake and Leverton Seconds came out on top against Spalding Thirds in a tight, low-scoring match on Sunday.

The returning Yasir Tanoli struck the winning runs for Freiston as they reached their target with only two wickets left.

Freiston bowled well to dismiss the home side for 103.

Zeeshan Hassan and J.P. Horton both claimed two wickets in their opening spells.

Tanoli had top scorer Manton well caught at slip by Waseem Ilyas for 37.

Skipper John Goodfellow took two wickets as both Hassan and Tanoli held onto sharp chances.

The impressive Hassan then returned to claim two more wickets and end with superb figures of 4-13, as Spalding were all out for 103.

Freiston’s reply started well with John Goodfellow and Mick Stapleton putting on 19 for the first wicket, before Goodfellow was caught in the gully.

Stapleton made 13 before being caught behind.

Stewart Kirtley made 23 and Waseem Ilyas 21 as Freiston continued to move towards their target.

However, Freiston continued to lose wickets, and when Hassan was caught for 10, Freiston only had two wickets left.

New batsman Tim Laverton successfully negotiated a maiden before Tanoli (6 not out) struck the winning runs.

Freiston’s First XI return to action next weekend then they host Skegness, whilst the second XI travel to Long Sutton.

SLBL Division Two

Graves Park were without a fixture in the South Lincs and Border League Division Two this Saturday as opponents Freiston, Leake and Leverton Seconds were unable to raise a side.

After being awarded 20 points, Park now sit 51 points clear of second-place Heckington with nine matches played.