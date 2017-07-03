Patience pays off for Lovelace and Sincuba

Lincs ECB Premier

Boston 1sts 241-8, Grimsby Town 121- Boston won by 120 runs.

Dan Sincuba.

Boston CC Firsts moved 10 points clear of the Lincs ECB Premier bottom two following Saturday’s 121-run victory over Grimsby Town.

Ricky Lovelace and Dan Sincuba both struck half centuries in a contest which saw the Mayflower men move up to eighth in the table, leapfrogging their opponents as they registered their first home win of the campaign.

“Saturday was the halfway stage of the season and we had to end the first half of the season on a high,” said captain Tom Baxter.

“It was crucial if we were to start climbing that table.”

The coin came down in favour of Grimsby captain Neal Snell.

He had no hesitation in bowling first on a pitch that looked like it would have something in it for the bowlers.

“We would have probably bowled first but it wasn’t a crucial toss to win,” Baxter added.

Tom Poole and Jon Cheer were dismissed by Snell early on as Boston were at 27-2.

Lovelace and Sincuba had to set about re-building the innings and ensuring Boston posted a competitive total in a huge game for the club.

“Lovers and Dan worked really hard. They set about building a platform that we could go from later on in the innings,” the captain continued.

“They batted with a lot of patience and put us into a good position.”

Sincuba fell for 55 after reverse-sweeping straight to an opponent and, at that stage, Boston were 128-3.

A good partnership from Lovelace and Fayadh Haffejee followed before Lovelace, Michael Musson and Haffejee all fell in the space of a single run.

Boston were now 167-6 and looked in trouble of making 200.

Lovelace’s knock came to an end on 62, which built a solid platform.

“It was a very good innings,” added the skipper.

“A lot of patience was needed and he did what he needed to do for the team.

“It was a purple-patch for Grimsby and we had to re-build again.”

Two very positive partnerships from Baxter and Kieran Evans and then Baxter and Scott Elleray took the game away from Grimsby as Boston ended up posting a very impressive 241-8 from their 50 overs.

Baxter’s 41 from 26 and Elleray’s 20 from 11 gave impetus to Boston’s innings.

Baxter said: “We were very pleased with 241.

“Looking back, we could have made more but, in terms of how the innings went, we would have always have taken that.”

Last week Boston posted a large total and then allowed Spalding to pass 200.

This would have been something that Boston wouldn’t have wanted as they knew that restricting Grimsby to less than 125 would see them overtake them in the league standings.

The opening stages were Grimsby’s and a very good opening partnership from Snell and Steven Crossley set Grimsby up for what would be a very impressive chase.

It wasn’t until the 25th over that Boston made their breakthrough.

Paul Deans trapped Crossley LBW and Grimsby were 93-1 at the halfway stage of their innings.

“At that stage, the scoreboard would have said that the game could have been a very tight one,” added Baxter.

The next 14 overs proved to be something that nobody was expecting.

The combination of slow bowlers Deans, Haffejee and Baxter made runs hard to come by and wickets continued to fall.

Deans picked up the first three and then executed the run-out of Brendan Volley and Grimsby had slumped to 100-4.

“We just needed that first wicket. Once we got that, we managed to continually pick them up,” Baxter cointinued.

Haffejee and Baxter combined to pick up the final six wickets and Grimsby collapsed to 121 all out.

Haffejee (4-13) , Baxter (2-26) and Deans (3-33) caused all of the damage for Boston.

Cheer managed to pick up four catches at first slip, two off the bowling of Haffejee and two from Baxter’s deliveries.

“It was a great, convincing performance with the ball,” the skipper mused.

“We put the ball in the right areas and wickets came.

“They didn’t apply themselves well with the bat and gave us a few wickets.”

Boston’s 120-run victory saw them pick up 20 points.

Lovelace was awarded the man of the match award from the matchball sponsors White Hart Hotel for his well-constructed and patient 62.