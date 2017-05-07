Poole party! Boston CC Firsts celebrate opening win of Lincs ECB Premier season

Lincs ECB Premier

Louth CC 212-5, Boston CC 214-4 - Boston won by six wickets.

Tom Baxter gave his Boston CC First XI the thumbs up after they picked up their first victory of the season.

Their six-wicket success at Louth moved the Mayflower men out of the Lincs ECB Premier’s bottom two, after they collected 16 points.

But Baxter believes the league placing was irrelevant at this stage of the year.

“We’re three games in so it doesn’t really matter where we are,” he said.

“However, the most pleasing thing was the performance.”

Baxter won the toss and decided to bowl first on a pitch that looked like it would welcome a bit of seam movement early on.

With Tim Bell and Paul Deans opening the bowling for the third game running, they made scoring very difficult as Bell’s seam movement caused the opening pair of Laurence Scott and Matthew Hamilton numerous problems.

Deans’ experience continued to trouble the batsmen, despite him having to bowl into a strong wind.

Bell made the breakthrough when he had Scott caught at second slip by Fayadh Haffejee.

The introduction of Baxter saw Hamilton removed with a smart catch by Jonny Cheer and Louth’s overseas all-rounder Russell Xander Pitchers soon fell to Baxter, finding the safe hands of Michael Musson at mid-on.

Louth were on 87-3 and Boston would have been thinking of restricting Louth to well under 200.

However, the youthful pairing of Richard Bell and Sebastian Darke had other ideas.

Taking their time to get in, they made worked hard at the crease and gradually took the game to Boston.

A fantastic 98-run partnership followed before Baxter struck with his final ball of his 14 over spell.

Bell’s 43 was able to see Louth towards the 200 mark.

The final few overs saw lots of runs as the batsmen took the total over 200.

Smart work by Tom Poole and Scot Elleray saw Wayne Garlick run-out to give Boston their second bowling point.

Louth ended their innings on 212-5.

Baxter’s 14 overs saw him return figures of 3-41 from his 14 overs and Bell’s 14 straight saw him with 1-40 from his 14.

“Belly bowled brilliantly up top and got through his overs very well,” Baxter added.

“It was a little disappointing to let them get over 200 but Bell and Darke showed how good a pitch it was.

“The pitch played very well. We probably didn’t put the ball in the right areas towards the end but when they are playing their shots, everything seemed to find a gap.”

In response, Boston knew that a steady start was required.

In their previous two games, Boston had been 18-3 and out of the game very early on in their innings.

Poole and Ricky Lovelace batted sensibly and waited for the bad balls and proceeded to score at a steady rate.

Poole passed 50 and the pair batted to drinks where Boston were at 106-0.

Lovelace was dismissed soon after drinks for 40.

Cheer joined Poole at the crease and the pair continued to wait patiently for scoring opportunities.

Poole did fall for a fantastic 81, chipping to mid-wicket off the bowling of West.

Haffejee was then dismissed and Boston were 156-3.

With 57 needed to win, Boston knew this was a great opportunity to pick up their first win of 2017.

A 20-run partnership from Cheer and Musson edged Boston closer until Musson was stumped for 11.

With 37 runs to win, Baxter and Cheer saw Boston home with three overs to spare.

Cheer ended the innings on an unbeaten 49 and Baxter on 17.

A 16-point haul was much needed for Boston.

Boston’s man of the match was awarded to Tom Poole for his fantastic 81 which set up Boston’s chase of 212.

“He batted brilliantly and was patient,” Baxter added.

“He waited for balls that he wanted to score off.”