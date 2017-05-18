Powell is set for his Wembley fight date

Jamie Powell is ready for action.

The Boston cage fighter will face unbeaten Amir Albazi at London’s SSE Wembley Arena on Friday.

The fight, promoted by Bellator, will see Powell (pictured) looking to put a recent defeat behind him and improve his 7-1 fight record.

“I’m looking forward to it,” Powell, 24, told The Standard.

“It’s a great chance to show everyone what I can do and what I’m about.

“Ending someone else’s unbeaten record will make other people take notice.”

Albazi, a member of the London Shootfighters stable, is yet to be beaten in the cage, having won all nine of his fights.

Tickets for the fight are available at a discounted rate from Powell, who can be contacted on 07809 623 863.