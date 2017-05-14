Powell wants to smash record

Jamie Powell believes he can be the man to end Amir Albazi’s undefeated record.

The Boston MMA fighter will take on his opponent at the SSE Wembley Arena on May 19, as part of a Bellator promotion.

Albazi, a member of the London Shootfighters stable, is yet to be beaten in the cage, having won all nine of his fights.

But 24-year-old flyweight Powell says that is only spurring him on.

“I’ve come off a loss in my last fight and my record’s now 7-1,” he said.

“Saying I want to get out there and win this is an understatement.

“He’s at 9-0, and I want to be the one to take that zero off him.

“It makes you hungry to prove yourself.

“You want to go out there and impress, especially in a place like this.”

Tickets for the fight are available at a discounted rate from Powell, who can be contacted on 07809 623 863.