Premier season for Arbor Club

The distribution of accolades took centre stage at the annual prize night for the Hill and Clark Property Professionals Boston Winter Dominoes League.

The function was staged at the Pilgrim Lounge, when awards were presented to an array of successful contestants from the 2016-2017 season.

Division One title winners Golden Lion.

Chris Marshall, residential sales manager with league sponsor Hill and Clark, handed out trophies.

Winners: Premier Division winners - Arbor Club; runners-up - SPC Cosmos; Division One winners - Golden Lion; runners-up - SPC Colts; Division Two winners - Fairfield Lounge A; runners-up - Eagle; Champion of Champions - Fairfield Lounge A; Town Pairs winners - Bob Hackett, Graham Upsall (New Inn) - runners-up - Richard Sharp, Lynn Witherington (Social Pigeon Centre); Landlords Pairs winners - Rob Singleton, Denis Patman (Social Pigeon Centre); runners-up - Barry Bunce, Lesley Trueman (Bull and Dog).

Double delight for the Fairfield Lounge A team who won Division Two and the overall Champion of Champions shield.