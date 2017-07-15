Pressure’s off Mayflower men at the leaders

Tom Baxter says his Boston CC side have nothing to lose as they travel to league leaders Bracebridge Heath.

The Mayflower men stormed up to sixth in the Lincs ECB Premier following the weekend’s victory over Sleaford.

However, league leaders and title favourites Bracebridge will pose a sterner test.

“They are top of the table and have the best team in the league,” Baxter said.

“They have some of the best batsmen and certainly have the best bowling attack in the league.”

Bracebridge did lose to Bourne at the weekend, bringing Grantham and Bourne both back into the title race.

But Baxter thinks that will only make them more formidable.

He added: “It probably isn’t an ideal result for us really.

“No side likes to lose two on the trot and certainly not a team that is chasing the title.

“They’ll be wanting to pick up 20 points on Saturday.”

Tim Bell will return this weekend but Tom Poole may still be sidelined due to injury.

“We will approach the game in the same way as we would any other,”Baxter added.

“The pressure is off us as nobody is expecting us to beat them.

“We have picked up 59 points from our last 60 and moved up six places.”

Bracebridge’s side includes four of Lincolnshire team which has just reached the Minor Counties One-Day Trophy final.