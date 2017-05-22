Rainfall dampens Freiston’s hopes

SLBL Premier Division

Boston 2nds 122, Freiston LL 1sts 48-2 – match abandoned.

Freiston saw their chances of a second league victory of the season disappear when a heavy shower ended their match at Boston Seconds.

Freiston has bowled Boston out for 122 and were in a good position at 48-2 when the rain intervened.

Ollie Booth was the star for Freiston as he claimed four wickets.

After Taimur Mian had Hood caught behind by Stewart Kirtley, Boston were precariously placed at 42-4.

Sean Barnett top scored for Boston with 20, as both Tommy Atkinson and Zeeshan Hassan claimed a wicket.

Three wickets from Abdul Moeed saw the innings end after 36 overs.

Freiston started well with the bat.

Openers Richard Paul (20) and Sunil Panjwani (22) put on 47 for the first wicket.

Both fell to Ian Morris, with Panjwani superbly caught by Boston captain Luke Gilding as he dived to his right.

However, that was the last piece of action as the rain meant no further play was possible.