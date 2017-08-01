Rajput and Tanoli earn FLL win

SLBL Division Two

Long Sutton 2nds 178, Freiston LL 2nds 180-5 - freiston won by dive wickets.

Vishal Rajput and Yasir Tanoli combined to add 65 runs for the sixth wicket and take Freiston Seconds to their second South Lincs and Border League Division Two victory of the season.

Long Sutton were bowled out for 178 after being invited to bat first.

The early damage was done by Steve Appleyard, who claimed four wickets in an excellent opening spell.

Long Sutton did recover from 65-4, largely thanks to 49 from J Smith.

However, he became Tom Appleyard’s first of five victims when he was caught by Abdul Moeed.

Canham made an aggressive 27 for the hosts before he too was dismissed by Appleyard.

Whitaker (16) and Milnes (17) added a frustrating 34 for the final wicket.

However, Tom Appleyard completed his five wicket haul when Whitaker was well caught by Tim Laverton.

Chasing 179 for victory, Freiston didn’t start well, losing dependable skipper John Goodfellow to only the third ball.

Abdul Moeed and Tom Appleyard steadied the Freiston innings and began to score at a good rate.

Moeed was forced to retire hurt due to a finger injury when on 43, before Appleyard was bowled by Whitaker for 25.

J.P. Horton made 23 and Anser Yousuff nine as Freiston brought up their hundred.

However, when Yousuff became Canham’s third victim Freiston still required 64 to win.

Tanoli and Rajput both delivered their best innings of the season to comfortably take Freiston to victory.

The pair needed less than nine overs to score the 64 for victory.

Rajput closed in an unbeaten 23, whilst Tanoli made 32, as Freiston secured a morale-boosting victory.

The first teams clash with Skegness fell victim of a wet pitch following heavy overnight rain in Freiston.