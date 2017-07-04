Revesby CC downed by Woodhall Spa

Major Holt Cup

Woodhall Wanderers 178, Revesby 102 - Woodhall won by 76 runs.

Revesby suffered a 76-run defeat to Woodhall Spa Wanderers’ Sunday Firsts in the Major Hoult Cup this weekend.

The visitors posted 178 before being dismissed as they set the standard with their innings.

However, Revesby were unable to match the run-rate, finding themselves dismissed for 102.

Despite strong bowling performances from Aahad Khalid (4-13) and Robert Knight (4-29), good scores from Jack Timby (64), Thomas Dixon (52) and Ross Dixon (25) set Woodhall on their way.

Further wickets were taken by Jamie Lewis (1-25) and Michael Ridding (1-44).

With the bat, Revesby just couldn’t get close to their guests’ score, despite defiant attempts from Rob Jeffery (39) and Gordon Lane (27 not out).

Revesby will have their chance to settle the score on Sunday as they return to Lincoln and District League Premier Division action, away at Woodhall.