Revesby defeated

Lincoln and District League

Premier Division

Lindum 144, Revesby 75 - Lindum won by 69 runs.

Revesby’s return to Lincoln and District League Premier Division action saw them suffer a 69-run defeat to highflying Lindum on Sunday.

The away side posted 144 before being dismissed in the 38th over.

But Revesby couldn’t match their opponents’ total and were all out for 75.

Jamie Lewis (4-21), Simon May (2-25), Darren Hunt (2-39) and Michael Ridding (1-20) took the Lindum wickets while James Ingamells added a run out.

Ingamells top scored with the bat as he recorded 25 runs, supported by Mark Twells (12).

The result leaves Lindum second and Revesby second bottom.