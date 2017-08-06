Revesby return

Revesby CC will return to Lincoln and District League Premier Division action on Sunday.
However, the side searching for their first win in six contests, face the stiff task of trying to topple second-placed Lindum at home (1.30pm).
Lindum trail leaders Boston by 31 points, while Revesby sit second-bottom.
Revesby claimed a friendly win at Gotham Village this weekend.
Gotham posted 168 before being dismissed.
Robert Knight (3-28) and Christopher Liversidge (3-12) claimed three wickets apiece.
Other batsmen were dismissed by Aahad Khalid (2-20), Darren Hunt (1-21) and Michael Ridding (1-39).
Carl Wall hit 56 as Revesby reached 169-8.
Knight (30 not out), Will Laird (18), Tom Sewell (16), Liversidge (15) and Ridding (12) offered support.
