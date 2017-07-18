Revesby threaten but are beaten by leaders Boston

Lincoln and District League

Premier Division

Revesby 101, Boston Sunday Firsts 104-8 - Boston won by two wickets.

Revesby suffered a two-wicket defeat at the Mayflower on Sunday.

Four wickets from pacesetting Boston Sunday Firsts’ Matty Hood helped dismiss the away side for 101 runs in the 32nd over of this Lincoln and District Premier Division contest.

He claimed four wickets for the loss of 28 runs to help work through the Revesby tail end.

Aahad Khalid (16) and Darren Hunt (10) helped the innings along for Revesby.

However, support with the ball from Tim Bell (2-14), Peter Ward (2-27), Lewis Mundt (1-3) and Fayadh Haffejee (1-18) ended the Revesby inning.

Boston needed less than 30 overs to reach their winning total of 104.

However, Revesby made sure it was a tense finale by claiming eight wickets along the way.

Tom Baxter’s unbeaten 37 aided Boston’s victory.

Other good scores came courtesy of Haffejee (24), Luke Gilding (14) and Kieran Evans (11).

Jamie Lewis was the pick of the Revesby bowlers, claiming four victims for the loss of 17 runs.

Simon May (2-34), Darren Hunt (1-20) and Michael Ridding (1-20) also took wickets.

The result leaves Boston top of the table, 41 points clear of second-placed Lindum but having played two extra matches.

Revesby sit second-bottom, 32 points clear of struggling Hartsholme but trailing third-bottom Bracebridge Heath by 31.

On Sunday Revesby travel to face Castle Rising CC in a David Lindley Memorial match.

Boston Sunday Firsts have a blank week.