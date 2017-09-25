Ashfield too strong for Blue and Whites

Midland 4 East (North)

Ashfield 74

Boston RFC 0

Playing newly-relegated Ashfield away was always going to be a tough task for Boston Rugby Club.

And with another changed team due to players being unavailable, it proved to be a long afternoon.

Ashfield started strongly, scoring after two minutes and moving to 45-0 in front at half time.

To Boston’s credit, despite struggling in both scrum and line out, they made Ashfield work for every try scored and showed tremendous character in terms of defensive tackling and discipline, especially in the second half, where Boston’s growing injury list was added to with Ben Moody, Chris Cook, Kyle Turley and Michael Baldwin having to retire injured.

Boston now have a break for two weeks and resume league action on October 14 when they entertain Chesterfield at home.

Hopefully, this break will give players time to recover.

BOSTON: Sampson, Sharp, Hall, Godfrey, Coley, Fowler, Stones-Blackman, Hough, Gray, H. Woods, Moody, Smith, C. Cook, Cowern, Turley; replacements: Goor, Baldwin, Beard.

Boston’s Development team, captained by Adam Cock, enjoyed their first outing of the season, recording a 26-7 win against Horncastle.

Callum McNulty scored a hat-trick and Tom Balderston added a try and three conversions.

On Saturday they play Gainsborough Seconds at home (KO 3pm).