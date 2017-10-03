Blue and Whites are dominant

Merit League

Boston Development 80

Gainsborough 2nds 7

Boston Rugby Club’s Development Squad performed a 12-try demolition of Gainsborough in their second competitive outing of the season.

Boston’s youthful back division showed their attacking skills and pace while the hosts showed their intent from the start, scoring two tries in the opening four minutes through back row Luke Fowler and centre Ben Wollaston.

The scoreboard would be in constant motion in the first half as Wollaston added two more to secure a hat-trick, full back Kyle Turley and hooker Paul Beard adding a try apiece to sign off the half in style.

At half time the score was 41-0. The second half mirrored the first with Boston scoring at a constant rate.

A good run by Diogo Felicio, showing power and pace, allowed him to score his first senior try for the club.

Forwards Adam Cock and captain George Sharp added two more and, in a fitting end to the afternoon’s entertainment, Turley and fly half Callum McNulty registered a try apiece to finish off proceedings and see Boston secure an emphatic win.

On Saturday Boston look to the pool to secure a fixture.

BOSTON: Brogan, Beard, Harmston, Clarke, Coley, Fowler, Cock, Sharp, Stones-Blackman, McNulty, G. Baldwin, Wollaston, Jones, A. Paul, Turley; Replacements: Goor, Borley, W. Paul, Skinner, Baker, Felicio, Pinherio, Phoenix.