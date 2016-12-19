Blue and Whites earn vital points

Midlands 4 East (North)

Boston 10

Amber Valley 10

Boston Rugby Club secured two vital points away at Amber Valley, writes John Fletcher.

The Blue and Whites, who sit bottom of the Midlands 4 East (North) welcomed back a number of students from university, James Andrews, Herbie Laidlaw and Callum Lawson all pulling the shirt on again.

Boston also gave a first team debut to Charlie Taylor, who played in the second row, with Steve Brogan being promoted from the Development Squad into the front row.

The pattern of the game was quickly established, as the home forwards showed their intent to play a tight forward driving game.

Boston’s defence was equal to the task and in fact within a space of 10 minutes were awarded two penalties which Mathew Bray narrowly failed to convert.

The last 10 minutes of the half would see Valley’s pressure eventually get their reward, scoring two tries to take a 10-nil lead.

To Boston’s credit they rallied and in the last play a five metre tap penalty, saw Zeph Chapman fed skipper Alex Hough, who bulldozed his way over to enter the interval 5-10 in arrears.

The second period proved to be a tight affair, with Boston being reduced to 14 men for 10 minutes as hooker Alan Phoenix went into the sin bin.

Boston, however, managed this spell very effectively, and the home side were unable to capitalise on this.

With five minutes remaining Boston scored their second try, through a kick and chase from centre Herbie Laidlaw, who outsprinted the covering defence to score in the corner.

With the conversion to follow, Boston had the chance to secure their first away win of the season, the attempt went narrowly wide.

With minutes remaining on the clock, Boston successfully managed their play to record this deserved draw.

For coach Grev Bray and captain Alex Hough this was an excellent performance from all squad players, who showed great commitment and character throughout.

Boston now take a break for Christmas, their next game will be on January 7 at home to Worksop (KO 2.15pm).

BOSTON: Phoenix, Brogan, Hough, Taylor, Coley, Eldin, Starkey, Lawson, Chapman, Kippax, Baldwin, Andrews, Laidlaw, Cowern, Baldwin, Bray; Replacements: Moody, Curtis, Gray, Turley, Harmston.