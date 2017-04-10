Blue and Whites keep their season alive with dramatic late win at Ollerton

Midlands 4 East (North)

Ollerton 28

Boston RFC 32

Boston Rugby Club kept their survival hopes alive with their first away win in two seasons.

The Blue and Whites left Ollerton with a 32-18 victory, which sees them just a point behind Amber Valley and Meden Vale - who sit above them in second and third-bottom.

Boston gained a maximum five points.

With one match remaining in two weeks’ time, the bottom three clubs are separated by a single point.

Boston started positively with the returning back row forward Dave Cotton-Betteridge prominent in securing loose balls and gaining vital turnovers.

As the teams exchanged early penalties to amke the score 3-3, it would be Betteridge who recorded the first try, driving over from five metres.

The conversion and earlier penalty, both by Tom Andrews, took the visitors into a 10-3 lead after 10 minutes.

Boston looked comfortable, but a poor last 10 minutes of the first half would see the team concede two tries to change the momentum of the match and see Boston enter half time 10-18 in arrears.

Coach Grev Bray made a couple of substitutions, bringing off Matt Coley and Harry Woods, to be replaced by George Sharp and Ben Moody.

Boston knew that it would be vital to score the first points and captain Alex Hough, after 12 minutes of play, was unable to put the ball down, being held up over the line, after a tap penalty five metres out.

The side continued to attack Ollerton.

Winger Jaz Cowern, produced a strong run and showed good strength to cross the whitewash for Boston’s second try to see the scoreboard at 15-18.

Ollerton quickly replied with a penalty on 15 minutes to move further ahead 15-21.

Hough secured Boston’s third try from five metres out to put the visitors ahead for the second time in the match at 22-21, aided by a Tom Andrews conversion.

In a game that ebbed and flowed, Ollerton regained the lead on to make it 22-28.

But Boston refused to lie down and a flowing backs move saw centre James Andrews score in the corner to reduce the deficit to one point at 27-28.

In a tense final 10 minutes, both teams sought to land the killer punch, conceding penalties and having players sin binned.

It would be fullback Chris Cook who scored the winning try, jumping over bodies near the line to touch down and put the visitors ahead once again 32-28.

With minutes remaining, the team successfully closed out the match to record a vital and hard fought win.

Boston play Tupton on April 22 in their final league match of the season (KO 3pm).

BOSTON: Hough, Phoenix, Lane, Eldin, Coley, Cotton-Betteridge, Lawson, Kippax, Gray, T. Andrews, Woods, Baldwin, J. Andrews, Cowern, Cook; Replacements: Moody, Beard, Jones, Sharp, Baldwin.