Blue and Whites know victory can pull them out of the drop zone

Boston Rugby Club’s First XV are preparing for Saturday’s crunch clash against fellow strugglers Worksop.

The Blue and Whites sit bottom of the Midlands 4 East (North), but a positive result could see them move up as many as three places - and out of the relegation zone.

Grev Bray’s side ended the year with a 10-10 draw against Amber Valley, which ended a nine-game losing streak.

Worksop currently sit eighth in the standings, two places and three points ahead of Boston.

Kick off at the Princess Royal Sports Arena will be at 2.15pm.