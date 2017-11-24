Blue and Whites set to return

Boston Rugby Club will return to action on Saturday - looking to leapfrog hosts Ollerton.

The two sides sit locked on four points each in the Midlands 4 East (North), although Ollerton have games in hand.

The Blue and Whites will hit the road knowing that victory would give them an advantage in pulling away from the bottom teams in the division.

Boston’s last league contest was on November 4 when they were just edged out 29-22 at home to Mellish.

Kick off will be at 2.30pm.