Blue and Whites up for county cup clash

Boston Rugby Club will kick off their new season on Saturday.

The Blue and Whites will return to action at home to Cleethorpes in the Lincolnshire Plate.

Kick off at the Princess Royal Sports Arena will be at 3pm.

Boston will compete in the Midlands 4 East (North) division again this season after beating the drop on the final day of the 2016-17 campaign.

Their league fixtures begin on September 9 with the arrival of Worksop.

This will be followed by a Midlands Junior Vase contest at Thorney the following week and then another league fixture, this time away at Ashfield.

On Saturday the Blue and Whites earned a friendly victory away at Horncastle, defeating their hosts 97-0.