Boston RFC kick off with Grimsby clash

Boston Rugby Club will kick off their season with an NLD Cup contest at Grimsby.

The August 26 match-up will be the Blue and Whites’ first competitive clash of the season and will be followed up by a Lincs Cup tie against Cleethorpes on September 2.

Seven days later Boston will begin their Midlands 4 East (North) at home to Worksop.

Their derby contests against newly-promoted Skegness will be held at the Boardsides on December 2 and at Wainfleet Road on March 24.

Boston RFC’s 2017-18 fixtures:

August: 26 - v Grimsby (NLD Cup) A.

September: 2 - v Cleethorpes (Lincs Cup) H; 9 - v Worksop H; 16 - Midlands Junior Vase TBC; 23 - v Ashfield A.

October: 7 - Midlands Junior Vase TBC; 14 v Chesterfield H; 21 - v East Retford A; 28 - Midlands Junior Vase.

November: 4 - v Mellish H; 18 - Midlands Junior Vase; 25 v Ollerton A.

December: 2 - v Skegness H; 16 - v Tutpton A.

January: 6 - v Ashfield H; 27 - Chesterfield A.

February: 3 - East Retford H; 17 - Mellish A.

March: 3 - v Ollerton H; 24 v Skegness A.

April: 21 - v Worksop A.